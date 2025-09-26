United Nations to celebrate 80th anniversary in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On the occasion of the United Nations completing 80 years, the Ajanta-Ellora Caves have been included as a World Heritage Site. To mark this, ambassadors from 35 different countries will be visiting the city anytime between November 21 and 30.

Municipal Corporation administrator G Sreekanth issued instructions on Thursday that various development works in the city must be completed on priority ahead of this international event.

A meeting of department heads was held at the Smart City office under the chairmanship of the administrator. It was informed that the world heritage Ajanta and Ellora, already renowned worldwide as major tourist destinations, are the first heritage sites from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district to receive recognition in this United Nation’s celebration. The caves continue to attract a steady stream of visitors from across the globe, and the visit of 35 foreign envoys will be the first-ever gathering of ambassadors of this scale in the city.

The Central Government has directed the municipal corporation to ensure all necessary facilities and infrastructure are provided. Accordingly, officials have been asked to complete pending development works urgently, including road repairs, junction beautification, flyover and street enhancements, landscaping, and illumination projects.

“The city must be made presentable with upgraded roads, decorated squares, beautified flyovers, and attractive lighting arrangements before the ambassadors’ arrival,” administrator Srikanth instructed the officers.

As reported earlier, the Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF) has been very actively associated in bringing this event of ambassadors, diplomats and influencers to the Tourism capital from November 21 to 23 to commemorate 80 years of the United Nations.