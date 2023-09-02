Univeristy employees union demands to fill 365 posts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The office-bearers of Sevak Sangh of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu), a non-teaching employees union, demanded to start recruitment of employees for the smooth functioning of the university.

The State Government approved 777 officers and employees posts for Bamu under the staffing pattern of 2009. Of them, 365 posts are vacant. The university hired employees on a contract and daily basis to meet the staff shortage.

The office-bearers submitted a memorandum to the vice chancellor stating that the amount of Rs 12 crore being spent yearly for hiring employees on daily wage is putting an additional burden on the university.

Vidyapith Rajya Karmachair Mahasangh leader Dr Kailas Pathrikar said that there is a huge burden of work as the recruitment has not been done for the past 10 years. He said the union would stage agitation if their demand is not fulfilled.

Welcome Govt allowing teachers recruitment

The university started recruitment for the 73 teaching posts. The employees welcomed the Government's decision to allow recruitment in the university after 15 years.