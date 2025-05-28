Universal High School not giving TC to 9 students who passed 10th grade

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A shocking incident has come to light that the school administration of Universal High School in the Chikalthana area is not giving transfer certificates (TC) to nine students who passed the 10th-grade examination. The parents of the students are upset by the school's attitude and have rushed to the education officer of the secondary department.

The education officer of the secondary school sent a letter to the school principal and instructed him/her to give TC to the students. However, the school administration has ignored the instructions of the education officer.

As per the memorandum submitted by the parents to the education offices, the parents had approached the court against the fees of this high school. As per the court order, the concerned parents have paid a fee of Rs 60,000 to the school for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22. Apart from this, the order also states that the school fees should be decided by the District Fee Regulatory Committee.

The parents have shown their readiness to pay more fees if the District Fee Regulatory Committee asks them to do so. The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court granted a stay on the earlier orders of the court.

It was also stated in the memorandum that the school administration is harassing the students while giving hall tickets for class 10 and now while giving TC. The online admission process for class 11 has started. Therefore, the students demanded TC for admission.

When the school management was contacted about this, it was said that they would give information, but, there was no response from the later.

Box

Education Officer's letter to principal

After 9 parents submitted a representation to the secondary education officer Ashwini Lathkar, she sent a letter to the school principal with the name of each student and instructed them to issue TC to the concerned. However, the school administration has completely ignored the instructions of the education officer.