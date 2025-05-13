Universal High School students shine in CBSE X

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Universal High School recorded 100% result in the CBSE Class X Board Examination 2025.

Akshara Thorat (98.4%) stood first in the school followed by Hrushikesh Patil (94.6%) and Tanvi Rajput (94.2%). A total of 19.35 % of students scored 90% and above marks.

Principal Seema Gupta's guidance, teachers' efforts, and the students' endeavour to strive for the best led to the outcome. Chairman of Universal High School Jesus Lall, director Pinky Pujara and regional director Col Sekhar appreciated the principal, teachers, and students for their hard work.