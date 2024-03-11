Universities prepare youths to face challenges & responsibilities: Ramesh Bais

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Our Universities are not only institutions concerned with designing courses and meeting emerging needs, rather, they are also the cultural institutions that prepare youths to handle the challenges and responsibilities of the future with patriotic feelings,” said

Ramesh Bais, Governor and chancellor of the universities was speaking online after inaugurating the five-day State level youth festival ‘Indradhanush’ that was kicked off at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Monday.

Commissioner of Police Manoj Lohiya, vice chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Management Council member Kashinath Deodhar, Dr Ravikiran Sawant, registrar, Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Director of Students Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure were seated on the dais. Ramesh Bais said that youths should not just show excellence in study but also see that they can contribute to society and country through art, sports and culture. He said that India has one of the richest in history and a diverse cultural heritage.

“I would also urge you to visit different parts of the country including North East India. This will increase the feeling of national unity. Our culture is manifested in the form of art, music, fine arts, literature, customs, traditions, linguistic expressions, artefacts, heritage sites and much more. When people come to India, they want to see our art and cultural heritage, handicrafts and handmade textiles. They want to learn our yoga and meditation. They want to enjoy the festivals, music art and cuisine of India,” he asserted.

He said that the National Education Policy presented in Amrut Kaal of independence for the first time puts into perspective the vision of the country’s cultural diversity.

“After completion of study in university, you will remember drama, orchestra, mimicry, and songs presented in the Indradhanush for many years. You will also not forget the applause and appreciation received here. Such type of festival helps to provide a platform to youths to showcase their talent” he added.