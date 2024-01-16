University Calendar released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Suresh Gosavi released the calendar of 2024 in the university name extension ceremony held on Sunday. Former VC Dr Sudhir Gahvane was also present.

A committee comprising Dr Dasu Vaidya, Dr Mustajeeb Khan, Dr Shirish Ambekar, Printing Manager Parag Hase, Dr Sanjay Shinde and Bhagwan Gadekar, under the chairmanship of the then registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle prepared the calendar.

Tukaram Tangade, Qadir Pathan, Pundlik Nikam, Prakash Gadpe, Dynaeshwar Tangde, Nitin Salampure and others worked for the printing of the calender.