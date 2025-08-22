University celebrates its foundation day today; Vijayanna Borade to be honoured with Jeevan Sadhana Award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of the 67th Foundation Day of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, senior agricultural expert Vijayanna Borade will be honoured with the Jeevan Sadhana Award on Saturday, August 23. During the event, meritorious students of the 2025 annual examinations will also be awarded prizes.

The university recognises distinguished personalities for remarkable contributions in various fields with the Jeevan Sadhana Award on its Foundation Day. Vice-Chancellor Dr. Vijay Phulari had constituted an award selection committee, which recommended senior agricultural expert Vijayanna Borade for the Jeevan Sadhana honour.

The award will be presented by Vice-Chancellor at the Shrimati Nathibai Damodar Thakarsi Mahiti University ,Dr. Ujjwala Chakradev on August 23. Dr. Vijay Phulari will preside over the ceremony, while Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr. Valmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr. Prashant Amritkar, Management Council member Dr. Gajanan Sanap, and Principal Dr. Bharat Khandare will also be present. The program will begin at 11:00 AM in the auditorium of the university, preceded by the flag-hoisting ceremony at the main building at 9:00 AM by Dr. Phulari.

Distribution of Prizes to Meritorious Students

During the event, 15 meritorious students of the 2025 annual exams will be awarded prizes, as informed by Director of Examination & Evaluation Board, Dr. B. N. Dole.