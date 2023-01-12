University & colleges to have 28 public holidays in 2023

Aurangabad: The teaching, non-teaching staff members and students of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) and affiliated colleges will have 28 public holidays in the year 2023.

Registrar has issued a circular about public holidays in the current New Year. The teachers, employees and students of the university will have 28 public holidays besides local holidays. Of them, three public holidays fall on Sundays.

It was stated in the circular that if the Government changes any public holiday or announces any additional one, it will be applicable to both the university and teachers.

Box

The dates of some of the public holidays are as follows;

-Republic Day (January 26)

-Holi (March 7)

-Gudi Padva (March 22 )

-Mahaveer Jayanti (April 4)

--Good Friday (April 7)

-Ramzan Eid (April 22)

- Dussehra (October 24)

-Diwali (November 14)