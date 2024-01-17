University develops 12 software to provide fast & efficient services

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A group of teachers and researchers from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has developed 12 different softwares to enable stakeholders-students, employees, teachers and colleges- to provide fast, better and efficient services with transparency within its jurisdiction

It may be noted the State Government started the implementation of the e-governance initiative in the different departments to allow better access to information and provide fair and unbiased service to citizens. To support the initiative, a group of Bamu staff developed 12 software from admissions to grievance submissions for students, teachers, employees and colleges.

One of the major works like academic and administrative audits of affiliated colleges of the university were successfully completed through software easily and at a fast pace.

UNIC became a trendsetter: Dr. Yeole

Dr Pramod Yeole, former vice-chancellor of the university said during his tenure as VC, brought all the computer programmers under one roof of the University Network Information Centre (UNIC)'.

“A total of 12 software were successfully developed in four years. In today's era of information technology, online service has become important. UNIC director Dr Praveen Yannawar and all the programmers did a great job. Therefore, the Governor, Higher and Technical Education Minister and Secretary took note of this performance of 'UNIC'. Of course, our university has become a 'trend centre' in terms of UNIC,” he added.

Some of major benefits of softwares

--e-Governance achieved through File Tracking System which has 1042 users and more than 12 lakh documents were transacted.

---The entire PhD process for students is now online (End to End) as more than 3000 students are on the platform

----PG admission process and student facilitation services were made online for over 1000 campus students

-The university has extended support for providing ITES (Information Technology Enabled Services) services to other HEI (Higher Education Institutes) by providing the developed platform of UNIC as Software as a Service (SaaS).

--Developed portal for NEP- KRA (Key Resource Area) assessment of affiliated colleges.

--There are 2.38 lakh degrees available on the DigiLocker Platform

The university offers online services to its stakeholders through its portals (www.online.bamu.ac.in) and offers e-services as follows with 13 software;

1. Student services (end to end services to the students including online fee payments)

--Foreign students admission (https://online.bamu.ac.in/foreignstudent/ )

-- Complete online end-to-end solution for Ph D students (https://online.bamu.ac.in/unic/phd/)

-PG Admissions: (https://online.bamu.ac.in/unic/admission-2022/)

2. Online Services for Employees

--Online File Tracking Systems (https://online.bamu.ac.in/unic/uni-doc-journey/ )

--Leave Management System (https://online.bamu.ac.in/unic/lm/ )

--Online Support Systems (https://online.bamu.ac.in/naac_ssr/ )

--NAAC-SSR (https://online.bamu.ac.in/naac_ssr/ )

--Elections (https://online.bamu.ac.in/election2022/ )

3. Online Services to affiliated colleges

--University – Institute Affiliation System (https://online.bamu.ac.in/affiliation/ )

-- Academic and Administrative Audit (https://online.bamu.ac.in/Academic_Audit/ )

--NEP KRA (https://online.bamu.ac.in/NEP/)