University employee killed in accident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An employee of the Physics Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University was killed last night when a speeding bullet hit him.

The deceased has been identified as Laxman Kachru Sathe (57, Bhavsinghpura). According to details, Laxman Sathe was working as a gardener in the Physics Department of the university. He was returning home at 6 pm on Sunday after his duty on a moped (MH-20-DP-2203).

A speeding bullet (MH 12-EL-4428) hit his vehicle strongly on road between Physical Department and Botany Canteen. Sathe sustained serious injuries. The bullet rider ran away from the spot.

Passerbys shifted the employee to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). He succumbed to his injuries Sunday midnight while undergoing the treatment at ICU of the GMCH.

His brother Harishchandra Sathe lodged a complaint with Begumpura Police Station against the bullet rider Harsha Prakash Shinde (Sindiban, Brijwadi). PSI Vishal Bodkhe is on the case.

Many persons ride or drive their vehicles at high speed on the university campus even though the administration put up speed limit boards. The riders ignore the instructions and this causes an accident. Students demanded to take action against those who ride vehicles at high speed.