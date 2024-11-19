Unknown persons booked for car pelting with stones

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Unknown persons were booked with Waluj Police Station for throwing stones at the car of Independent candidate of Gangapur-Khuldabad Constituency Suresh Sonwne at Mehndipur Phata in Dhamori Shiva in Waluj area on Monday night.

After the election campaign ended, Suresh Sonawane went to console his colleague Dr Shelke, after the death of his father. Sonawane was returning home from Dhamori towards Waluj at around 9 pm when three people showed their hands at Mehndipur Phata. His driver Suraj Munde stopped the car. Sonawne thought that the people who were waving hands to halt the car must be his activists.

Therefore, he got out of the car. Unknown people who were hiding in the cotton field started throwing stones at him and the car. Sonawane was injured in the stone-throwing. Suraj Mundhe and Nitin Satpute were also slightly injured in the incident. While this stone-throwing was going on, an unknown person also threw stones at the second car of Suresh Sonawane coming from behind.

Laxman Dolas, who was in the car, sustained a minor injury. Injured Suresh Sonawane and his colleagues were admitted to a private hospital near the Shivrai toll plaza for treatment.

On receiving information, Deputy Commissioner of Police Nitin Bagate, Assistant Commissioner Mahendra Deshmukh, Police Inspector Rajendra Sahane of Waluj Police Station, PSI Ajay Shitole, MIDC Waluj Police Inspector Krishna Shinde, constable Balasaheb Andhale, Vikram Wagh, Yogesh Shelke, Bablu Thorat and others went to the hospital to inquire about the injured and seek the details of the incident.

A case has been registered at Waluj Police Station against the unknown person on the basis of the complaint lodged by car driver Munde. PSI Sandeep Wagh conducting further investigation.