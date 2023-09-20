Unknown persons take Rs 1.90 L loan on lady teacher’s name

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Unknown persons took out a loan in the name of a lady teacher of Government College of Arts and Science Vaishali Deshmukh (48, Padampura).

According to details, Vaishali Deshmukh made a complaint with the police and the bank concerned to stop the deduction of loan instalments.

However, the agents of the Paytm digital payment company went to the teacher and started threatening her with a loan. Deshmukh lodged a complaint with Vedantnagar Police Station.

In her complaint, she stated that while examining the statement of account of the Bank of Maharashtra, she found a Rs 10,475 amount deducted from her account as a loan instalment in September 2022.

After enquiry with the bank, she was informed that a loan of Rs 1.90 lakh was deposited in her account on July 23, 2022 and withdrawn in three phases.

She claimed that she had not done any such transaction. She also made a complaint with the Cyber Police. The bank informed her that a personal loan of Rs 2 lakh was taken from Aditya Birla Finance Company by opening her Paytm account through a tab. Since had not taken the loan, she instructed the bank to stop the loan installment.

Box

Teacher being threatened frequently

After the whole incident, Paytm agents visited the residence of Deshmukh. She was getting vulgar messages to repay the loan. She clarified that the mobile phone used for the bank transaction did not belong to her.

A settlement letter was sent to her by Paytm from Jaipur Lok Adalat, on September 9, 2023. She went to Vedantnagar Police Station where a case was registered. Police inspector Brahma Giri is on the case.