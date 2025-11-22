Unlicensed medical store: FIR filed after eight days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A FIR was registered on Saturday at Begumpura Police Station against Shrikant Vinodlal Jaiswal for running an unlicensed medical store on the premises of GMCH . Even eight days after the incident came to light, the question remains unanswered under whose protection did Jaiswal manage to openly operate this illegal medical store?

Resident medical officer of GMCH, Dr. Sanket Padale lodged the complaint. Inside the hospital premises is the “Aushadh Vaidhyak Shastra" building. Next to it is the office of the assistant superintendent, and beside that was the old credit society office for hospital employees. As the buildings in the area had become dilapidated, they were demolished. The credit society was also allotted space elsewhere. Since then, the spot remained vacant.

During this period, Jaiswal set up a medical store there. On 13 November, the hospital administration noticed the matter. When senior officials conducted an inquiry, it was revealed that Shrikant had set up the shop using a license issued in the name of Shilpa Shrikant Jaiswal. However, the store was constructed within the hospital premises without permission.

The glaring question that arises is how did no one notice the construction and functioning of the medical store until it was fully operational and selling medicines? This has raised serious concerns.