Unlicensed medical store operated at GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Begumpura police registered a case on Saturday against Shrikant Jaiswal for running an unlicensed medical store at Government Medicla College and Hospital(GMCH). The illegal operation came to light eight days ago, though it is still unclear who may have supported it.

Dr Sanket Padale, resident medical officer at GMCH, filed the complaint. The hospital campus has a medical sciences building, next to the old cooperative bank and the former hospital staff cooperative society office. These old buildings were demolished, and the cooperative society was relocated, leaving the space vacant. Jaiswal set up the medical store in this vacant area. On November 13, hospital authorities noticed the store, and a senior-level inquiry found that Jaiswal had a license in the name of Shilpa Shrikant Jaiswal but was operating the store illegally at GMCH. The case raises serious concerns about how the store ran and sold medicines unnoticed for so long.