Unlocking mysteries of numerology
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 23, 2025 21:15 IST2025-06-23T21:15:02+5:302025-06-23T21:15:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Lokmat Times Zest Forum hosted an engaging talk by renowned numerologist Swetta Jumani today. Her insights ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Lokmat Times Zest Forum hosted an engaging talk by renowned numerologist Swetta Jumani today. Her insights into the power of numbers left the audience spellbound. The session was well-received, with ladies expressing awe and appreciation throughout. Curious about what their numbers say and how a name change could impact their lives,
many eagerly interacted with her.Open in app