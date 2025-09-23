Unlocking Power of Emotions’ launched in Bamu

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University launched ‘Unlocking the Power of Emotions’ to counsel students of undergraduate and postgraduate departments, under the PM Usha Project.

The Psychology Department is hosting a workshop in each department of the campus. The workshop aims to guide students on ‘What are emotions? How to manage them effectively, different types of emotions and how to develop emotional intelligence through emotional regulation

Students from 50 different departments will benefit from this workshop. Dr Aparna Ashtaputre, Head of the Department of Psychology, is serving as the coordinator of this workshop.

Coordinator of the PM Usha Project Dr Gulab Khedkar, has appealed to students from all departments to avail of the initiative.