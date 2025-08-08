Uno Minda performs bhoomi poojan for Rs 210 crore die-casting plant at Bidkin DMIC

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Uno Minda Group, a leading auto component manufacturer, on Thursday conducted the bhoomi poojan ceremony for its new die-casting facility at Bidkin DMIC, Auric , near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The ground-breaking was led by executive chairman Nirmal K. Minda, along with senior officials from the company. The new unit, spread across 88 acres, will focus on aluminum die-casting solutions, crucial for lightweight and high-performance electric vehicles. With the automotive industry steadily transitioning toward electric mobility, the facility is expected to play a key role in Uno Minda’s EV-focused expansion. Company officials stated that the total planned investment is Rs 210 crore, which will be infused in phases. Commercial production is expected to commence in 2026–27. Uno Minda is already a key supplier to Toyota Kirloskar Motor and JSW Motors, and this new facility is expected to further strengthen its footprint in the EV and premium vehicle segment. The project is seen as a significant boost to industrial activity in the Aurangabad industrial city (Auric) zone under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), positioning Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as a growing hub for future-ready automotive manufacturing.