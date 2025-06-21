Uno Minda to invest ₹210 crore in EV parts plant in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Auto components maker Uno Minda will invest Rs 210 crore in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to set up a new manufacturing facility for electric vehicle (EV) casting parts. The company will implement the project in phases over five years, with production expected to begin in the second quarter of FY 2026–27.

The new plant will have an annual production capacity of 3,629 metric tonnes and will cater to the growing demand for aluminium-based structural and thermal components in EVs. The decision was approved in the company’s board committee meeting held on June 19. The project will be funded through internal accruals and term loans. Uno Minda’s upcoming unit aims to serve the rising demand from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), with a focus on long-term growth in collaboration with local partners.

Key Facts:

• Investment: Rs 210 crore

• Product: EV casting parts

• Capacity: 3,629 MT/year

• Launch: Q2, FY 2026–27

• Company: Uno Minda, leading auto parts supplier across 20 segments.