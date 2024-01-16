Unprecedented delay in VC selection, raising concern among stakeholders

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The unprecedented delay in the selection of the vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University is raising concern among stakeholders including students and teachers.

It may be noted that the post of Bamu VC fell vacant when Dr Pramod Yeole retired on December 31.

As per the norms, the selection process began in June, six months before the tenure ends.

The Search Committee formed the office of the Governor and invited applications. After scrutiny, the committee called 22 candidates for the first round of interviews. It recommended five names to Governor Ramesh Bais for the final interviews.

Their names are Dr Vijay Phulari and Dr Jyoti Jadhav (Kolhapur), Dr Vilas Kharat and Dr Sanjay Dhole (Pune) and Dr Rajendra Kakade (Nagpur University).

The interviews which were to be held on December 19 were postponed. The new date of interviews was announced, that is January 4. All five candidates appeared for the final interviews at Raj Bhavan 12 days ago. Each of them were interviewed for 8-10 minutes.

It was hoped that the names would be announced in a week. However, it did not happen. The unprecedented delay and uncertainty in the announcement of the name new VC is raising concern among stakeholders of the university including students and teachers.

Box

New VC to be from out of region

It is certain that the new VC will not be from Marathwada region. Because all the five candidates are working in universities and colleges which are in other regions.