Unprecedented display of public unity for Mission Clean-up

-Two-day mega cleanliness drive ends on Sunday

-Dignitaries and citizens swear oath to keep the city clean

Aurangabad: The city witnessed an unprecedented display of public unity and awareness on Sunday when citizens, entrepreneurs, businessmen, and public representatives came together for the mission clean-up. The two-day campaign was undertaken to spread awareness about the need to maintain city cleanliness and was attended by union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, MLA Haribhau Bagde and other dignitaries on Sunday.

The citizens of Aurangabad came together to maintain the beauty of their city in the run-up to the G-20 delegation's arrival. A two-day cleanliness campaign was organized by the Team of Association Aurangabad and Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, along with the participation of entrepreneurs and traders.

The cleanliness drive was conducted in nine different zones of the city, including Chikalthana and Waluj industrial areas, and was a great success. Dr Karad praised the campaign, emphasizing the importance of maintaining cleanliness for hosting the G20-W20 meeting.

On the second day of the campaign, participants took an oath for keeping the city clean and pledging their commitment to maintaining the cleanliness of Aurangabad. The entire information about this initiative will be sent to the office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and it is expected that he might mention the city’s cleanliness campaign in his 100th 'Mann Ki Baat' programme.

President of Team of Association Aurangabad Prashant Deshpande, municipal deputy commissioner Somnath Jadhav, Zonal officer Savita Sonwane, entrepreneurs and citizens were present.

Efforts will continue

The effort to increase the cleanliness rating of the city will continue in the future, and with the joint efforts of the government and citizens, the dream of making Aurangabad an ideal metropolis will soon be a reality, said Deshpande.