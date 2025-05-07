Unseasonal rain lashes city for 3rd consecutive day

rain forecast for Thursday too

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Unseasonal rain lashed the city and surrounding areas, along with the rural areas, for the third consecutive day on Wednesday.

The administration recorded hailstorms in some places of the district. Due to cloudy weather, the maximum temperature was 34.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 23.9 degrees Celsius. The Chikalthana Weather Observatory recorded a total of 2.2 mm of rainfall.

The unseasonal rains have caused a drop in temperatures and the Weather Department has predicted unseasonal rains on May 8 as well. Due to unexpected changes in the weather, the Department has already forecasted unseasonal rains and a hailstorm in the district between May 5 and 8.

The city area and the surrounding areas were hit by heavy rain and a hailstorm on Monday. Shivur in Vaijapur tehsil and Lasur station in Gangapur tehsil also experienced rain and a hailstorm.

A total of three people died due to lightning in Marathwada, including one in the district. There was also a lot of damage to livestock. The weather was cloudy in the afternoon on Tuesday. Rain lashed many parts of the city around 2.30 to 3 pm. There was a gusty wind and cloudy weather in Sillod teshil since 4 pm. One person died due to lightning.

On Wednesday, around 1.30 pm, most parts of the city experienced gusty winds, thunder and lightning accompanied by occasional rain showers.