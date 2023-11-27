Unseasonal rainfall disrupts city water supply

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The power supply of the water lifting centre, purification centre and other components stretched between Jayakwadi and Nakshatrawadi (including Pharola and Dhorkin) got disrupted amidst strong winds, heavy lightning and heavy rainfall, unseasonal rainfall lashed on Sunday midnight. The absence of power supply from 12 midnight to 2.30 am, disrupted the water supply of the city today. Hence the lifting of water started from 4 am today. Accordingly, the elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) were filled to the capacity in the morning and then the civic officials started the supply of water to the areas expecting water in taps as per rotation schedule.

It so happened that the unseasonal rainfall started on Sunday midnight. Hence the chain of water supply centres got stopped due to power cuts. The officers had to spend the whole night reviving power supply by deploying a MSEDCL team and later on operating the pumps at Jayakwadi pumphouse one after the other.

Earlier, the water supply was already disrupted two days ago, before the Sunday incident. Adding to the woes, the water supply got delayed, but was supplied to the citizens in phases on Monday. The civic administration supplied the water to all the areas expecting to get water in taps on rotation, till late in the evening, said the executive engineer K M Phalak.