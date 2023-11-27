Unseasonal rainfall lashes city on Sunday midnight

1.2 mm rainfall recorded on Monday.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The sudden showers of unseasonal rainfall in the city on Sunday midnight surprised the citizens. The rain continued to lash till wee hours on Monday.

Meanwhile, the rain water has stormed many houses in low lying areas. The trees also got uprooted at many places, apart from deposition of rainwater in the underground cells of several buildings. The clogging of rainwater on main roads also posed inconvenience to the vehicular traffic and pedestrians. The fire brigade jawans were also coerced to face severe inconvenience while undertaking rescue works.

It may be noted there was a cloudy atmosphere during the whole day on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had one day ago alerted the citizens by predicting that there will be rainfall as well as hailstorm in a few days. Accordingly, the rainfall started in the city at 10 pm. The drizzling turned into heavy rainfall within a few minutes and the lighting also continued the whole night. The mild rain showers continued in the city till 5 am. The power supply was also playing hide-n-seek. The telephone of the fire brigade station was buzzing continuously.

Uprooting of trees

One tree each got uprooted in Shahnoormiyan Dargah locality and MIT College on Beed Bypass Road. The fire brigade team set the trees to the side of the roads so that the traffic does not get disrupted.

Water deposition

The rainwater got deposited underground in the infrastructure near Datta Mandir in Cidco N-9. The rainwater also entered into their properties in Ulkanagari. The rainwater also entered into the houses of New Hanumannagar. In Jainagar, the water also got deposited in an open plot near Vishwaroop Hall and then entered into the nearby houses. The water also entered the Goldie cinema. The Control Room also received a call about the falling of a dog in a well in Sangharshnagar (Mukundwadi).

Many vehicles get stuck in the muddy road near Apple Hospital in N-9. The rainwater also entered the house as well as the shop in Kailashnagar. The fire brigade jawans and staff of fire brigade station Pandampura and substations at Cidco and Chikalthana were on toes to help and rescue the people in crisis.

Where was the lightning

There was a crackling sound of lightning at 12 midnight. Hence as the day broke, the people were seen inquiring with each other about the location where the lightning had fallen. However, the details about it were not available.

Box

Climate dropped; 1.2 mm rainfall on Monday

The total rainfall received on Monday was 1.2 mm. The rain started to lash the city in the morning and continued till the afternoon. The atmosphere during the whole day was cloudy and there was a severe drop in the climate.

The Chikalthana Weather Bureau has recorded 1.2 mm rainfall, while the maximum temperature was 21.2 centigrade and minimum was 17.8 centigrade, it is learnt.