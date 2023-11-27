Unseasonal rains in city & rural areas create havoc; crops damaged & cattle killed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Unseasonal rains created havoc in district and city areas from Sunday night to Monday early morning. Crops of rabbi season in rural areas were damaged badly while water logging incidents were reported in many years of the city. A total of 32 mandalas experienced heavy rainfall. A total of eight cattle were killed due to heavy rainfall.

The rural areas received 60.8 mm of rainfall while the city recorded 54.5 mm rainfall. In the city, Osmapura Mandal registered 74 mm followed by Bhavsinghpura (85 mm), Kanchanwadi (79 mm) and Chauka (86 mm). The rainfall in adjoining mandals of the city is as follows; Kachner (68 mm), Pandhapur (73.75 mm), Adul (93.50 mm), Waluj (73.75 mm) and Bidkin (68.25 mm).

The mandals in the rural areas which received heavy rainfall are as follows; Pachod (68 mm), Manjri (68.25 mm,) Bhendala (69 mm), Turkabad (78.50 mm), Dongaon (99.75 mm), Assegaon (67.25 mm), Shivur (87.50 mm), Garaj (76 mm), Mahalgaon (70.75 mm), Janefal (68 mm), Kannad (67 mm), Chapaner (67 mm), Deogaon (72.25 mm), Pishor (86.25 mm), Nachanvel (79.50 mm), Chincholi Limbaji (66.75 mm), Ellora (107.50 mm), Sultanpur (103.75 mm), Bazarsawangi (86 mm), Golegaon (66.50 mm), Amthan (73.25 mm), Borgaon (77.25 mm) and Phulumbri (89.50 mm).

Box

Damages reported at different places in district

--A bull owned by Sagar Nikam was killed when lightning struck it at Nadgaon (gut no. 43) in Vaijapur at night.

--A cow belonging to Balu Mahalkar, a farmer of Khandipimpalgaon in Khuldabad, was killed due to lightning.

--3 goats owned by Santosh Charavande of Deulgaon Wadi died due to rain.

--In Sillod tehsil, three goats and one bull died due to lightning.

--20 quintals of cotton along with household items burnt due to a lightning strike near the house of Nana Wahul at Dhamangaon in Phulumbri.