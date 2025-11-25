Unveiling of 16-foot Lord Shiva idol by the chief minister

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

At Verul, the 36th memorial ceremony of Jagadguru Janardan Swami Maungiri Maharaj commenced on Tuesday in the august presence of his successor, Jagadguru Swami Shantigiri Maharaj. On this occasion, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the 751-kundi Yajna ritual. The 16-foot idol of Lord Shiva was also unveiled by chief minister Fadnavis.

At the main discourse stage, the palanquin of Saint Janardan Swami Maharaj was worshipped by chief minister Fadnavis. During the ceremony, conducted under the guidance and presence of Jagadguru Swami Shantigiri Maharaj, chief minister Fadnavis was felicitated by Aveer Mukteshwar Maharaj and Nageshwar Anand Maharaj.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, “Babaji’s work has been further strengthened by his successor, Jagadguru Swami Shantigiri Maharaj. I extend my best wishes for the successful completion of the Mahayajna being performed here for world peace.”

Dignitaries present on the dais included Jagadguru Swami Shantigiri Maharaj, Suresh Chavhanke, MLA Prashant Bamb, Basvaraj Mangrule, MLA Sanjay Kenekar, Kishor Shitole, various saints, mahants, and Rajendra Pawar, head of the Babaji Bhakt Parivar. Vivekananda Maharaj conducted the proceedings, while Rajendra Pawar delivered the vote of thanks.

Photo Caption:

The 16-foot idol of Lord Shiva was unveiled by chief minister Fadnavis at Verul on Tuesday. Present on the occasion were Jagadguru Swami Shantigiri Maharaj, MLA Prashant Bamb, MLA Sanjay Kenekar, Suresh Chavhanke, Rajendra Pawar, Vivekananda Maharaj, and others.