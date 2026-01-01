Uproar in AC meeting over accepting bribes for audit

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An uproar erupted in the meeting of Academic Council (AC) of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University at Mahatma Phule Hall recently over allegations that a committee that went for auditing a affiliated college had accepted bribes from the institution's management.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor read out the names of the committee members against whom the allegations were made in the meeting.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari announced the inclusion of two more members in the inquiry committee at the same time. Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar was also present on the dais.

Member Dr. Rajesh Karpe raised the issue of the committee that went for college evaluation accepting bribes. He demanded that the names of the committee members be revealed and insisted on an inquiry through a retired judge. He said that he would not allow the proceedings to continue otherwise.

Following this, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade was ordered to provide a clarification. Dr Sarwade informed that a committee had been appointed for the inquiry and announced the names of the committee members. Dr Dilip Arjune, Dr Venkatesh Lamb and Dr. Prasad Madan hoped for a thorough inquiry.