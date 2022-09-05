Upscale of water in Harsul Tank relieves AMC

Aurangabad, Sept 5:

The water level in the Harsul Tank has increased by 6 feet owing to continuous rainfall in and around the city for the past four consecutive days. It may be noted that the rainfall started in the city after the installation of Lord Ganesha (on August 31).

One week ago, the water level was 16 feet and today the scale is 22 feet. Meanwhile, the plan of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to supply water to 14 wards of the old city has been resolved due to the rise in water level at the source.

It may be noted that the tank water was overflowing during the last monsoon. The water level has touched the height of 31 feet. This helped the AMC in lifting and supplying water from the source during the whole monsoon. However, the level of water was not increasing as expected in the tank since the onset of the monsoon. The level was frozen at 16 feet. However, the city is receiving rains continuously for the past four days. The surrounding areas of the city, apart from Harsul, Chauka and Sarola, are receiving good rainfall.

Meanwhile, the rise in the water level of the tank has brought smiles to the faces of civic authorities as they could now meet the water demand of the old city during the four months of the coming summer season. The AMC has plans to lift 10 MLD water and will supply it to 14 wards of the old city and other surrounding areas.