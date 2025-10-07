Urdu Medium Conversion Round for teachers' recruitment starts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Education Department on Tuesday started the Urdu Medium Conversion Round for the teachers' recruitment across the State.

Those candidates who have qualified TAIT 2022 will be eligible for the round. The posts of the reserved category of Urdu medium remained vacant because of the unavailability of candidates.

Following the demands from the teachers' union, the posts were converted for Urdu medium general category candidates.

Aspirants are being provided with the facility to lock their login-generated primary data up to October 9. Those who do not lock primary data within the stipulated time will not be considered for vacant posts in the medium of online examination. The general merit list was released on May 21, 2025 while list for the converted round was displayed on August 18.

As per the recruitment advertisement, if the candidates from the social category are not available by March 14, 2024, the posts in this category will be considered as unreserved and filled from the candidates from the open category. In view of this provision, the process is being taken for the transfer round for the vacant posts of this department without the interview in the TAIT-t-2022 Phase 2.

Sajid Nisar Ahmed, the founder of the Akhila Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sanghatna, stated that the Education Department converted the reserved seats of Backwards Class candidates in the Urdu medium to the open priority list as no suitable candidates were available as of October 7, 2025.

Candidates should review the instructions for candidates dated September 1, 2023 and February 5, 2024 and from time to time. Details of reserved and subject-wise vacant posts available for recruitment are being made available to the candidates.