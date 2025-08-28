Urdu poets from M’wada included in UG-PG Urdu syllabus

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Urdu poets and literary personalities from Marathwada were included in the BA and MA-Urdu syllabus of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) to make students acquainted with the literary works of sons of soil.

The administration of the university revised the BA-final year Urdu subject for the academic year 2026-27 as per the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020. The department encourages research across various aspects of the Urdu language and literature, acknowledging Urdu's status as a major language in India with rich literary traditions.

Talking to this newspaper, head of the Department of Urdu of Bamu, Dr Kirtimalini Jawale, said that the works of Shah Hussain Nehri, a poet from Beed, were included in a Urdu subject of BA-Final Year. She said that the syllabus of the BA first and second years was already revised and is being implemented from the academic years of 2024-25 and 2025-26.

Dr Syed Fareed Ahmad Nahri, his son, said that his father is 85 years old and cannot speak properly because of old age.

“My father, Syed Shah Hussin Nahri, has written 11 books on different literary topics; besides, his prose on various topics has also been published. His poetry, named ‘Hamd’, is included in the second standard textbooks brought by the State Government. Also, his ‘Rubai’ is included in the 9th standard Urdu book ‘Taaruf-e-Urdu. His book Gul Kunj, Kulliat-e-Shah’ was published in the current year,” he added.

Special paper on M’wada Urdu poet

The syllabus of M A Urdu has one special paper titled ‘Marathwada Mein Urdu Adab 1947 Ke Baad (Urdu Literature in Marathwada After 1947), which has Urdu literature and personalities of the region. The names of some of the poets and literary personalities from the region whose works are included in the syllabus are as follows;, Maulvi Abdul Haque, Sikandarali Wajd, Qazi Saleem, Qamar Iqbal, Bashar Nawaz and Himayat Ali Shayar.

Even books of local writers & poets recommended

The Department also recommended the books of local poets and writers for the study of Urdu literature and language. Their names included Naseeruddin Hashmi, Sahar Saeedi, Dr Masarrat Firdos, Dr Siddique Mohiuddin, Dr Rana Haidari, Dr Yusuf Nazim, Dr Zahiruddin Madni and Ahmed Iqbal.