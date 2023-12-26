Urdu teachers; students appealed to attend AFMI educational event

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Zilla Parishad’s education department (primary and secondary) has urged the Urdu-medium schools to permit their students and their teachers to attend the 33rd annual convention of the American Federation of Muslims of Indian Origin (AFMI), which is scheduled to be held at the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) auditorium on December 30.

The two-day event will be held on December 30 and 31. The Day I event, which comprises an awards ceremony and an international conference on Education in India: Vision 2050, will be held at Bamu from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. The Day II event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. at the Bharat Ratna Dr. Abul Kalam Azad Research Centre.

The letter duly signed by the education officers of both primary and secondary sections urged the headmasters and school managements that five students each from Classes X, XI, and XIIth and two teachers each from primary, secondary, and higher secondary sections could attend the meeting.

For further details, the schools can contact the event coordinator, Mirza Abdul Qayyum Nadvi, and the state president of the National Urdu Teachers Union, Mirza Salim Baig, stated the letter.