U.S dreams on risk due to high visa fees

The U.S. hike in H-1B visa fees to has left city students and professionals reeling, forcing many to rethink career plans and dreams of working abroad.

President Donald Trump’s announcement on September 19 hiking H-1B visa fees to $100,000 (Rs 88 lakh) has shocked international students and professionals. While city students can continue studying, graduates face steep costs, deterring employers from sponsorship and shrinking opportunities for Indian aspirants.

H-1B: A double-edged sword

"The H-1B visa is truly a double-edged sword. On one hand, it is a golden opportunity for India, as we Indians are among the biggest stakeholders in U.S. companies, holding nearly 71% share compared to China’s 12%. But at times, temporary tensions arise. Almost 90% jobs were cut, and about 10% of people had to bear the burden of $100,000 to continue working in the U.S. Yet, this challenge turned into strength many returned to India, worked here, and elevated our nation’s growth. Most of our city entrapenurs may face issues temperory.

– Pratap Dhopte,(CEO Of Company)

Impact on career plans

Students are already facing long visa waits, rejections, and fewer job opportunities. This new $100,000 H-1B fee will make their situation even harder. Most students don’t go to the U.S. just to study, they plan to work after graduation to recover the money they invested in education. With such high costs, many aspiring students may now choose other countries instead. This could also affect education loans, because if graduates can’t find jobs and repay their loans, banks may hesitate to provide such large loans in the future. Overall, this change adds another barrier for students hoping to build a career in the U.S.

– Irshad Dhorajiwala, Education Consultant

High costs dash us U.S. Dreams

“I feel completely disheartened because I have been dreaming of working and settling in the U.S., especially since my sister lives there. I was shocked to hear about the high costs, which made me reconsider my plans to go there for work. Many students like me from India are eager to move to the U.S., but this approach by the U.S. government seems unfair. It makes it nearly impossible for early-career students to pursue opportunities abroad. Given this situation, I have decided to abandon my plan to go to the U.S. The average cost of living and securing a better job is around 70,000 thousands dollars, but it is impossible to pay the hike amount to the U.S. government.

—Shubham Toke, Student

Worry about fulfilling the dream

Studying in the U.S. has always been my dream not just to learn, but to work and eventually settle there. Now, with the new high visa costs, that dream feels uncertain. Even before, aspiring students like me worried about long visa waits and rejections, but this makes it even harder. It’s disheartening to see what we’ve hoped for become so challenging, and we don’t know if we’ll be able to achieve it. Many students like me are feeling the same, and now we’ll have to think carefully about our next steps and which countries or options are actually feasible.

– Shrawani Kulkarni, Student