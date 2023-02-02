Use of Maharashtra for elections of other states

-Allegation of MLA Rohit Pawar: Vision Maharashtra Document

Aurangabad: MLA Rohit Pawar alleged that Maharashtra is being used for elections in other states. He interacted with reporters during his visit to Aurangabad on the occasion of a programme organised by the Maharashtra Vision Forum on Thursday.

Pawar said Maharashtra state seems to have been used for the elections held in other states. Industries from Maharashtra were taken to Gujarat for the elections, the question of Maharashtra-Karnataka border was raised in view of the upcoming elections in the state of Karnataka. He said that the issue of Bageshwar Baba is being raised for the elections in Madhya Pradesh. This Baba made an offensive statement about Tukaram Maharaj. But not a single BJP leader in the state raised his voice against him.

He regretted that issues were raised by the public representatives in the state assembly only to remain in the news. Lack of discipline is seen in the State legislative assembly. Issues should be discussed in the assembly. But this is not happening. Later he interacted with youths in Rukmini hall.

Vision Maharashtra document

Vision Maharashtra document will be prepared and given to the government on behalf of Maharashtra Vision Forum. About 10 lakh youths from the state have been connected online and they have been asked to express their opinion on what they think about various issues and how they need to be solved. So far 17000 youths have expressed their views. Overall suggestions will be analysed, after which the document will be given to the government and opposition leaders.