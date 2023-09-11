USF’s 15th induction ceremony held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The 15th induction ceremony of the Udayan Shalini Fellowship (USF) was organised recently. The USF was founded by Dr Kiran Modi in Delhi in 1994. It was her vision that enabled the organisation to guide more than 13,000 girls in over 32 chapters in India with an aim to make Shalinis (beneficiary girls) financially independent, emotionally strong and totally self-reliant by mentoring and empowering them for life. USF is one of the programmes of Udayan Care. Aurangabad is one of the leading chapters having current strength of 470 girls. More than 450 girls have benefitted from this programme.

Mukund Bhogle, Jyoti Agarwal and Nilofer were the chief guests. USF thanked all their supporters, facilitators and mentors. Prizes were given away to achievers in various fields. A cultural programme was organised by Sujata Kango, Shilpa Sharma and Aarti Agarwal. The new shalinis were inducted by a pledge.