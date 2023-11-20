Utensils, ornaments & grains worth Rs 10 L destroyed in cylinder explosion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A domestic-use gas cylinder exploded at Shekta village burning household utensils, ornaments and grains worth Rs 10 lakh on Saturday morning.

Fortunately no no casualty was reported. According to details, a farmer Baban Murlidhar Jadhav (56) lives at a farm in gut no 112 of Shekta with family members. His wife Anusaya Jadhav started a gas stove to prepare tea on Saturday mornings. Suddenly flames started coming out of it.

Keeping the presence of mind, Anusaya Jadahv ran out of the home. Within the next few moments, there was an explosion of a gas cylinder. Its fire spread to the different parts of the house. Hearing the noise, people living nearby rushed to extinguish the fire which intensified later.

Fire brigade personnel were called towards the spot. However, household items were destroyed until then. A total of five quintals of grains, 30 quintals of cotton, electronic items like a TV, fridge, fan, cooler, cupboard, important documents, cash of Rs 20,000 and three tolas of gold were burnt in the fire.

Jadhav said that all items worth Rs 10 lakh were destroyed in the fire and the propprty was also damaged a lot. PSI Rameshwar Dhakne from Karmad Police Station and Constable Sunil Lahane rushed to visit the spot.

Mandal office from Revenu Department Abhijit Sharm and Talathi Krishna Ghuge conducted the ‘panchanama’ of the incident. Sarpanch Babasaheb Wagh, Police Patil Gitaram Jadhav made an appeal to provide financial help to the farmer.