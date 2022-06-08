Utility of water kickstarts from Harsul Tank

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 8:

The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) has completed the trial of lifting additional capacity of 5 MLD of water from Harsul Tank, on Tuesday evening. The water is now lifted and is being stored in the elevated storage reservoir (ESR) at Delhi Gate. Meanwhile, the authorities will soon be laying independent pipelines to supply water to the Harsul Jail and Harsiddhi ESRs from the tank.

It is hoped that the burden on Cidco-Hudco ESRs will be reduced and it will enable the administration to supply the water to 14 wards of the old city. The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) was lifting 5 MLD of water from the tank, however, to overcome the scarcity, the MJP proposed to increase the lifting capacity of water by 5 MLD more from the tank. The water is being lifted and transported till the filtration plant and then it will be supplied to the citizens. A pipeline of 350 mm diameter has been laid between the tank and the plant. The filration plant (on Jatwada Road) started to receive 10 MLD water from Tuesday evening.

Prior to it, the AMC and MJP repaired the filter-bed’s pipe at the filtration plant and will soon change the sand bed. It has ordered for the fresh stock. The three rectangular tanks on the campus were also been cleaned up by Monday.

2 MLD from Nahar

The repairing of water supply system from Naher-e-Ambari will soon be undertaken. The divers from Pune’s Maharashtra Underwater Services have been pressed for the task. The team led by Vijay Shivtare has started survey of the live aqueduct. The proposal is to lift 2 MLD water from the Naher till Rauza filtration plant and then will be supplied to the citizens.

Separate pipelines soon

Till today, the Cidco N-7 sector ESR was supplying 2.5 MLD of water each to Harsul Jail and Harsiddhi ESRs. This will be discontinued and these ESRs will get water from Harsul Tank through independent pipelines. Hence the residents staying in Cidco-Hudco wards will get additional quantity of 5 MLD water. The ESRs at Harsul Jail and Harsiddhi Society will be getting water in one week, said the MJP executive engineer Ajay Singh.