Uttamchand Jain hostel celebrates inauguration of glass temple

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Shri Uttamchand Jain Thole Digambar Jain Hostel in Shri 1008 Parshshwanath Digambar Jain temple atishay kshetra Kachner performed the Kalasharohan and celebrated the decoration of its newly constructed glass temple with great enthusiasm recently.

The temple, made from over 1,10,000 pieces of glass in five different colors, showcases various aspects of Jainism through eight different images. These include representations of Sammed Shikharji kshetra, Pavapuri temple, Namokar mantra, Ashtamangal rachna, and more.

The temple, located within the Jain hostel premises, is not only a place of worship but also offers accommodations, food, and study facilities for children. It is hexagonal in shape and covers an area of 530 square feet. The construction of this unique temple was completed within a month by three artists from Ujjain. During the celebration, various activities took place, including flag hoisting and pujas. The event was attended by hostel's president, Sandeep Thole, secretary, Anup Kumar Patni and others.