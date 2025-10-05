Uttara Deshmukh awarded PhD
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 5, 2025 20:40 IST2025-10-05T20:40:03+5:302025-10-05T20:40:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University has awarded Ph D to Uttara Deshmukh in Mathematics.
She submitted her thesis titled ‘A Study of Fractional Differential Equations and Its Applications’ under the guidance of Dr G C Lomte.
Uttara works as a teaching faculty member in the Department of Basic and Applied Science of MGM University.