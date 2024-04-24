Vacancies issue in GMCH will be resolved after code of conduct ends

Medical education secretary Waghmare reviews facilities at GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Medical education secretary Dinesh Waghmare visited Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and Government Cancer Hospital (GCH) on Wednesday and reviewed the facilities. He also held discussions with various officials and reviewed various departments.

During the visit, Waghmare was informed about the vacancies in the hospitals, including nursing and technician positions. He assured that the issue of vacancies would be resolved after the code of conduct is lifted. Initially, Waghmare visited various departments and inspected the facilities and manpower availability. He also visited the GCH and inspected the facilities including the status of 'CT-Scan', 'MRI', 'Linac Machine'.

A statement was also submitted to Waghmare by the government nursing association regarding various concerns, including the creation of wards without permission in the parking lot of the 'CVTS' building, the setting up of an operation theater without manpower approval, and implants lying around the wards. Association secretary Indumati Thorat gave a statement to Waghmare outlining these concerns.