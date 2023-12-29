Vaidya Academy celebrates merit

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vaidya Academy, renowned for its 23 years of educational excellence, held a grand ceremony to honor its top Class 10 students. Over 550 students, including distinguished alumni from across the country, gathered to celebrate achievements.

Inspiring speeches from dignitaries like principal Dr Abhijit Wadekar, educationist Nirupama Bafna, and Dr Sandeep Jagtap, sports director of the University motivated the students by emphasizing on the importance of hard work, parental respect, and a balanced focus on academics and extracurricular activities. Performances by Vaidya Academy students, showcased their talents in anchoring, singing, and dancing. Director Prof Dr Dhananjay Vaidya, Dr Divya Shirsikar, Prof Darshana Patil, Ar Hanpreet Singh Sardar and students were present.