Vaishnavi obtains copyright for ‘Water Level Indicator using IOT’ project

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vaishnavi Kurmude, an eighth-standard student of a city school has received the copyright from the Government of India for a project titled "Study of Water Level Indicator using IOT."

She built the project on her own using the existing design, studied its operation and carried out the documentation of the same.

As per her study, the water level in a tank goes on rising, at predetermined levels the LEDs in the project start glowing and when the tank overflows the buzzer in the project starts sounding. After which one can stop the tank filling.

As part of her curriculum, she studied about patent-copyright. So she applied for a grant of copyright on April 17, 2024. She received the certificate of copyright registration on May 21, 2024, from the copyright office of the government of India, New Delhi.

As per her study, the project is useful in avoiding water wastage. Vaishnavi who is a student of S B Centenary School is the first student from her school to receive such copyright. School principal Rahul Mohanpurkar and staff members congratulated Vaishnavi on her success.