Valuables of Rs 3L stolen in 2 house-breaking thefts

Aurangabad, Sept 7:

Unidentified thieves broke open two houses during midnight and decamped with cash, ornaments and other items valuing Rs 3.40 lakh from a residential locality in Padegaon. The incidents came to light on Wednesday morning. Cantonment police have registered offences in this regard.

According to the complainant, Ravindra Pandurang Dahat (Green Valley Park, Padegaon) works as a clerk in Maulana Azad School. On Tuesday night, he was sleeping in his bedroom, while his three sons were sleeping in their rooms. However, when he woke up today at 6.30 am, he was surprised to see all the items of the almirah scattered on the floor. The DVR box of the CCTV cameras was also missing from the neighbouring hall. The things in the kids' rooms were also scattered.

The items like mangalsutra of weighing 4 tolas, 2.5 tolas gold chain, one tolas necklace, four mobile handsets, four golden rings, ATM cards, DVR Box and cash of Rs 20,000 have been stolen and their total value is around Rs 2.45 lakh.

The assistant inspector Pandurang Bhagile registered the complaint and PSI Pandurang Dhake is investigating the case.

In the same locality, the thieves broke open the house of one Mohammed Mansukh Shaikh at around 2.30 am and decamped with gold and silver valuables, apart from Rs 40,000 cash. The value of stolen items and cash is Rs 95,500. The police ascertained that the theft would have been committed by the same thieves on the same night. Further investigation is on by police.