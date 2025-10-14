Valuables worth ₹1.26 lakh stolen

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Another burglary incident has taken place in the area, where an unidentified thief made away with cash and gold ornaments worth a total of ₹1.26 lakh from Waluj Mahanagar area. The theft occurred between 9.30 pm on October 12 and 2.50 am on October 13.

The complainant, Dattu Suryabhan Bobade, was sleeping in a tin shed in front of his house when the unknown thief cut through the steel mesh of the shed and gained entry into the house. The stolen items include ₹50,000 in cash; one gold mix necklace worth ₹40,000; a pair of gold earrings weighing 5 grams worth ₹20,000 and a pair of gold anklets weighing 4 grams worth ₹16,000.

The total stolen property is valued at ₹1.26 lakh. A case has been registered against the unknown thief at the Waluj Police Station, and further investigation is underway.