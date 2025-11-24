Vande Mataram Centenary celebration held at Dattaji Bhale Government ITI

Partur

The Vande Mataram Centenary celebration was held at the Dattaji Bhale Government Industrial Training Institute. Singer Rohit Chinchwadkar captivated the audience by melodiously singing the national song Vande Mataram.

IMC member, Dr. Vinod Bhale was present as the chief guest. The chief speaker, Pramod Jaibhave, guided the attendees. He said that India can progress on the foundation of four pillars: agriculture, industry, service, and knowledge. The Indian cultural philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam can lead the nation to global leadership.

Dr. Bhale stated that the country needs more ITI graduates than IIT graduates and advised students to stay away from mobile addiction, respect their parents and teachers, and work sincerely in any field to achieve success.

The program began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the dignitaries, followed by a collective singing of Vande Mataram.

Present on the occasion were Institute principal Rajesh Dhanorkar; karate athlete Manik Jaiswal; Rekha Bhale; headmaster Somnath Pangarkar; Jijamata Gurukul director Lakshman Ardad; Dr. Nitin Mane; Vaishali Chaudhari; Meenakshi Katre and others.

The program was conducted by G. M. Dhakre, and the vote of thanks was delivered by S. G. Rathod.

Photo Caption:

IMC member Dr. Vinod Bhale, addressing the audience at the programme