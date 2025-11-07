‘Vande Mataram’ resonates across the city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Marking 150 years of the timeless patriotic anthem ‘Vande Mataram’, voices across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rose in unison on Friday. From schools and colleges to government offices and social institutions, a wave of patriotism swept through the district as citizens participated in collective singing, street plays, and awareness programs celebrating the song’s enduring legacy.

Collective singing at the District Collector’s office

To commemorate the occasion, a collective singing ceremony was held at the District Collector’s Office. The event took place in the planning hall, where officials and staff joined in the rendition of the national song.

Additional district collector Sambhajirao Adkune, resident deputy collector Janardan Vidhate, district supply officer Pravin Phulari, and deputy collector Sangita Rathod were among those present. The programme reflected the spirit of unity and national pride.

‘Vande Mataram’ echoes at the foot of Devgiri fort

At the base of the historic Devgiri Fort in Daulatabad, the air resonated with the melodious chorus of ‘Vande Mataram’. The joint initiative by Shri Dnyandeep English High School and the Daulatabad Police Station saw students and police personnel come together for a collective singing at 10 am .

Police sub-inspectors Sunil Bodkhe, Mahesh Ghuge, Ravindra Ghaywat, S.C. Bachhav, and others, along with teachers Anil Bhaskar, Nagnanda Ranawale, Dhanedhar, Santosh Kirtikar, and Sahebrao Divekar, were present at the event. The surroundings of Devgiri reverberated with patriotic fervor as students’ voices filled the morning air.