‘Vande Mataram’ resonates through Kranti chowk

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“Vande Mataram” is not a song; it is the fragrance of our motherland. The iconic national song completed 150 years on November 7. To mark the occasion, thousands of people gathered at Kranti Chowk in the morning to sing “Vande Mataram” in unison, filling the area with patriotic fervor.

Although the event was public, it bore a distinct BJP imprint. On this occasion, minister Atul Save urged citizens to prioritize indigenous (Swadeshi) products. member of parliament Dr. Bhagwat Karad, MLAs Sanjay Kenekar and Anuradha Chavan were prominently present. The collective singing of “Vande Mataram” reverberated throughout the area.

The ceremony took place near the statue of Rani Lakshmibai at Kala Chabutra in Kranti Chowk, a site of historical significance. Students from various schools and colleges, office-bearers of institutions and organizations, NGOs, public representatives, and employees from government and semi-government departments participated in large numbers. City BJP president Kishor Shitole, Rural district president Sanjay Khambayate, former mayor Bapu Ghadamode, Nandkumar Ghodele, Anil Makariye, and others were present. Students, municipal school groups, and the police band also performed. The municipal school troupe presented a fusion version of the song, while the police band gave a musical rendition. Traffic movement was affected as the road from Kranti Chowk to Gopal Cultural Hall towards the railway station was closed on both sides for the event.

From 1875 to 2025 ; The journey of a song

“Vande Mataram” was composed on November 7, 1875, and celebrates its 150th anniversary this year. The phrase means “Mother, I bow to thee.” Written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, it was first published in the literary magazine Bangadarshan on November 7, 1875. Later, Rabindranath Tagore composed its melody. Today, “Vande Mataram” stands as an inseparable part of India’s cultural, political, and intellectual identity.

Students and citizens gathered at Kranti Chowk for the singing of Vande Mataram.

Photo: Shaikh Munir