Vande Mataram’ sung at Airport and Siddharth College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To mark the 150th anniversary of the composition of India’s national song ‘Vande Mataram,’ patriotic fervor filled Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday as celebrations were held at the Chikalthana International Airport and Siddharth College.

At the airport, a special ceremony was organized where airport staff, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officers, and personnel came together to sing ‘Vande Mataram’ in unison. The atmosphere resonated with chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” reflecting a deep sense of national pride. The event was held under the guidance of the airport’s acting director, Vijay Korde.

Group singing at Siddharth College

At Siddharth College of Library and Information Science, in collaboration with Sanika Fashion Design College and Sanika College of Nursing, a collective rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’ was held to commemorate the same occasion.

Institution president prof. Sunil Magare, principal Dr. Manohar Wankhede, vice-principal Dr. Sheelwant Gopnarayan, prof. Geetanjali Kuber, prof. Renuka Chavan, prof. Yogita More, along with a large number of students, actively participated in the event, celebrating the enduring legacy of ‘Vande Mataram’ as a symbol of unity and patriotism.