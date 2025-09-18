‘Vansh’ novel explores psychoanalysis and social controversy – Dr. Dumbre

The discussion was organized under the series ‘My Writing, My Stand’ at Vivekanand College, where Dr. Dumbre spoke on the themes of the novel. Principal Dr. Ramkishan Dahifale highlighted Patil’s sensitive portrayal of village life, family relationships, customs, and harmful traditions.

The book was released by senior thinker Prof. Pralhad Lulekar, with K.S. Atkare of Kailas Publications and author Bhagwan Patil present on stage. Senior writer and thinker Prof. Vasudev Mulate chaired the event. Patil shared his perspective and creative journey, while Dr. Lulekar reviewed the novel, tracing the inspirations behind the writing and the depiction of rural life.

“Patil has carefully commented on the erosion of village culture, the neglect of rural areas, and the decay of towns,” noted Dr. Mulate. The program was introduced by Dr. Vithoba Maske, with Pratibha Patil offering the vote of thanks, and Prof. Dr. Mathura Mewad conducting the proceedings.