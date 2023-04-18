Various activities held at government college of education

Chhatrapati Sambhjinagar: A felicitation programme, book exhibition, essay and Bhim song competitions, poster and reading activities were organized from April 11-15 at the Government College of Education (IASE) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. In the beginning, principal and director Dr Nalini R Chaundekar paid tributes to the portraits of Dr Ambedkar and Mahatma Phule. The programme began with a book exhibition followed by a poster competition, essay competition, and Bheem Geet competition. The event concluded with an eight-hour reading activity, in which 37 students participated spontaneously. The programme saw participation from professors, office staff, and all other staff members of the college.