Various activities on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India will take out Ekta Padayatra on October 31 as part of 150th birth anniversary of celebration of Iron Man of the country Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad appealed to all sections of the society to participate in this padayatra in a press conference. District Collector Deelip Swami also made similarl appear in a meeting of the administrative system. Essay, painting, debate competitions will be held in colleges and secondary schools from October 31 to November 25.

The padayatra will start from the District Collector's Office at 7.30 am. It will conclude at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue area in Shahaganj. All government employees, officials, political and social activists, sports and social organisations were appealed to participate in this walk.