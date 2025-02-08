Various machinery gear up to curb exam malpractice

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The different machinery including the District Vigilance Committee (DVC), District Administration, District Police Administration and Education Department have geared up this year to conduct the examinations in a transparent and fear-free environment

The HSC examination will commence on February 11 while SSC candidates will start taking their papers from February 21.

It may be noted that all concerned departments expect the examinations in the district to be held in a transparent environment, but due to certain examination centres, their chiefs, and certain individuals, the overall examination system is tarnished, and the excellent work done by many is ignored.

Punishing those who do wrong or bad work and praising and appreciating those who do excellent work is a sign of good administration. The excellent work of the centre chiefs who run the examination centres in a good manner and conduct the examinations in a transparent environment will now be noted, but those who resort to malpractice will not be spared, and the strictest action will be taken against them, it is necessary for all the concerned parties to take note.

For the smooth conduct of the examination, it is necessary for all concerned to follow the following instructions.

-- Every school and junior college should counsel all parents and students before the examination.

-- Since Section 163 of the Indian Civil Protection Code 2023 is applicable within 100 meters of the examination centre, parents and concerned should be instructed not to come to the examination centre premises during the examination.

--The centre director should hold a meeting with the supervisor and the person appointed for the examination and give the instructions given by the board to all concerned and also give identity cards to the staff appointed for the examination.

--Subject teachers should not be given supervisory or related work under any circumstances.

-- Only approved teachers should be appointed for examination work. Additional staff should not be appointed for examination work.

--In some examination centres, the institute directors and institute representatives stay at the centre throughout the examination period, and they should be politely made aware of the rules.